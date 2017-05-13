The City of Ottawa is asking boaters to stay off the water to prevent waves from breaching sandbags surrounding flooded properties along the Ottawa River.

Boaters are being asked to treat the shorelines of the river as no-wake zones along Fitzroy Harbour, Constance Bay, Armitage, Crystal Bay, Britannia, and Cumberland, according to a public service announcement issued Saturday.

The city also warned that debris can pose a hazard to boaters.

The warning comes after the worst flood in decades displaced hundreds of people in Ontario and Quebec, including the national capital region.

Water levels have already started to recede in many of the affected areas as municipalities turn their attention to recovery efforts.