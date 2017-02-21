Bluesfest revealed the first version of its 2017 lineup on Tuesday with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers headlining a big group that also includes Pink, Toby Keith and 50 Cent.

We asked music lovers to recommend some lesser-known bands performing at the annual festival in Ottawa, which runs this year from July 6-16.

You responded with some local flavour.

Others suggested some bluesy music.

Then we got a little rock, hip-hop, pop, country and old-school sound.