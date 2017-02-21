Bluesfest revealed the first version of its 2017 lineup on Tuesday with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers headlining a big group that also includes Pink, Toby Keith and 50 Cent.
We asked music lovers to recommend some lesser-known bands performing at the annual festival in Ottawa, which runs this year from July 6-16.
We're curious. Which lesser-known artist in the #Bluesfest lineup should we sample today? Tweet us your suggestions! #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/7Du5lO41CP—
You responded with some local flavour.
@CBCOttawa Brea Lawrenson Band!!—
@em_J55
@CBCOttawa @Hareaband, no question!—
@adriennecourey
@CBCOttawa Trevor Alguire. I've heard him live - excellent.—
@vickitopcrosser
@CBCOttawa Eru-Era—
@WJanuary
@CBCOttawa Alison Rose. She's local and has a great voice.—
@allen_26er
@CBCOttawa BlakDenim! Awesome Ottawa band.—
@FairEarthDesign
Others suggested some bluesy music.
@CBCOttawa Sample some @matt_andersen #StubbyFingers #RBCBluesfest2017—
@nrubnik
@nrubnik @CBCOttawa @matt_andersen seconded, Matt is an absolutely amazing musician.—
@matthewhandy1
@CBCOttawa Have to love the massive voice of Matt Anderson (see Ain't no Sunshine) and the story between Twin Flames is cute!—
@Oenophile_Jay
@CBCOttawa Gary Clark Jr plays blues and is by far the best artist in the whole lineup. And I'm not even a big blues fan.—
@gunnerdom78
@CBCOttawa Too Slim and the Taildraggers. Great show last time they were here.—
@PeterGarneau
@CBCOttawa anderson east is legit—
@OttawaJamesa
@CBCOttawa Anderson East and Foy Vance for sure. I'll be buying passes to see them, the headliners will be just a bonus.—
@maddypoplett
Then we got a little rock, hip-hop, pop, country and old-school sound.
@CBCOttawa @julytalk for the absolute win❤️—
@jacksontriggers
@CBCOttawa you must checkout @midnightshineon—
@hendrikpape
@CBCOttawa I would take a listen to Johhnyswim - "Diamonds".—
@Brienm
@bigonadon
@CBCOttawa That's easy.... Phantogram!#Phantogram—
@rbstuart11
@LittlestRobo
