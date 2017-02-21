Bluesfest revealed the first version of its 2017 lineup on Tuesday with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers headlining a big group that also includes Pink, Toby Keith and 50 Cent.

We asked music lovers to recommend some lesser-known bands performing at the annual festival in Ottawa, which runs this year from July 6-16.

We're curious. Which lesser-known artist in the #Bluesfest lineup should we sample today? Tweet us your suggestions! #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/7Du5lO41CP — @CBCOttawa

You responded with some local flavour.

@CBCOttawa Trevor Alguire. I've heard him live - excellent. — @vickitopcrosser

@CBCOttawa Alison Rose. She's local and has a great voice. — @allen_26er

Others suggested some bluesy music.

@nrubnik @CBCOttawa @matt_andersen seconded, Matt is an absolutely amazing musician. — @matthewhandy1

@CBCOttawa Have to love the massive voice of Matt Anderson (see Ain't no Sunshine) and the story between Twin Flames is cute! — @Oenophile_Jay

@CBCOttawa Gary Clark Jr plays blues and is by far the best artist in the whole lineup. And I'm not even a big blues fan. — @gunnerdom78

@CBCOttawa Too Slim and the Taildraggers. Great show last time they were here. — @PeterGarneau

@CBCOttawa anderson east is legit — @OttawaJamesa

@CBCOttawa Anderson East and Foy Vance for sure. I'll be buying passes to see them, the headliners will be just a bonus. — @maddypoplett

Then we got a little rock, hip-hop, pop, country and old-school sound.