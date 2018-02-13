Bluesfest 2018 will feature headliners Foo Fighters and Shawn Mendes, as well as local acts like The Town Cryers and The Bank Street Bonbons, organizers will announce Tuesday.
Tickets for the annual festival, which will take place at Lebreton Flats Park from July 5-15, go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, with pre-sale tickets available starting the day before at 10 a.m.
Attendance options include day passes, three or five-show passes, full-festival wristbands and VIP tickets.
Here are the artists expected to take the stage this year:
- Foo Fighters
- Dave Matthews Band
- Shawn Mendes
- Bryan Adams
- Beck
- Rae Sremmurd
- Rise Against
- Brett Eldredge
- Three Days Grace
- Sturgill Simpson
- Jethro Tull
- Zeds Dead
- The War on Drugs
- Shaggy
- Colin James
- Passenger
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The Strumbellas
- Hanson
- Kimbra
- A.J. Croce
- Jessie Reyez
- Courtney Barnett
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Chromeo
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Oh Wonder
- Ghostface Killah
- Lighthouse
- Naughty By Nature
- M. Ward
- Greta Van Fleet
- Keys N Krates
- Grandtheft
- Yaeji
- Benjamin Booker
- Noname
- Dear Rouge
- Kodie Shane
- Lauv
- Beth Hart
- The Spencer Lee Band
- Chelsea Cutler
- Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets
- Larkin Poe
- RL Boyce
- The Julian Taylor Band
- Fortunate Ones
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones
- Molly Tuttle
- The Suitcase Junket
- Sweet Crude
- John Németh
- Hat Fitz & Cara
- Steve Hill
- The Texas Horns
- The Split
- MonkeyJunk
- Red Young
- Liza Anne
- Mr. Sipp
- Bob Long III
- The Lachy Doley Group
- Anthony Geraci
- Alanna Sterling & The Silvers
- Amos the Transparent
- Andrew Cassara
- Andrew Waines
- Animal Confession
- Aspects & Rita Carter
- Black Irish
- Brock Zeman
- Catriona Sturton
- City Fidelia
- Cody Coyote
- Graven
- Her Harbour
- Hevve
- Joe McDonald & The Walkin' Hawks
- Jw-Jones
- Kimberly Sunstrum
- Krystal Jyl and the Jacks
- leMeow
- Morris Obgowu
- Okies
- Ray Montford Group
- River City Junction
- Stone Age Man
- TAPAS
- Tara Shannon
- The Angelina Hunter Trio
- The Bank Street Bonbons
- The PepTides
- The Town Cryers
- Vicki Brittle