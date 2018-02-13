Bluesfest 2018 will feature headliners Foo Fighters and Shawn Mendes, as well as local acts like The Town Cryers and The Bank Street Bonbons, organizers will announce Tuesday.

Tickets for the annual festival, which will take place at Lebreton Flats Park from July 5-15, go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, with pre-sale tickets available starting the day before at 10 a.m.

Attendance options include day passes, three or five-show passes, full-festival wristbands and VIP tickets.

Here are the artists expected to take the stage this year: