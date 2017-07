A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the south end of Ottawa area Sunday night, according to emergency crews.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the Blohm Drive and Hunt Club Road area.

Paramedics tweeted that the man needed aggressive resuscitation, but Ottawa police later said his injuries are non life-threatening.

Police are investigating and at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday there had been no arrests.