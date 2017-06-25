If you're in downtown Ottawa this weekend, you might see a blind man leading dozens of people around City Hall with their eyes closed.

A Vancouver artist is hosting two marches to fight stereotypes against visual impairments. Carmen Papalia lost his sight in college, but he prefers not to use the term "blind."

"I'm non-visual," he said.

Papalia has marched with strangers all over the continent, encouraging people to experience what happens when you don't have your vision.

Carmen Papalia is putting on two 'non-visual' art displays in Ottawa this coming week, focusing on showing people what it's like to operate without sight. (Alan Neal/CBC News)

He began while he was living in Oregon. "I started putting the call out on Facebook: 'If you want to learn how to walk with your eyes closed, show up here'," he said.

"I walk the route until I'm comfortable, and then I invite the public to walk with me."

The participants hold hands and form a giant human chain. Important route information gets passed down the line like a game of telephone.

"The idea is that you're becoming comfortable in that non-visual space. Part of the walk is also about modelling trust with the group," he added.

Megaphone over cane

In addition to his awareness march, Papalia will be doing a performance piece called White Cane Amplified. He replaces his cane with a megaphone and navigates the streets by relying on passersby to answer his call.

The idea came because he has never liked using a visual impairment cane, he said. He's customized his so there is no red tape and it now has a wooden handle.

"I want to disrupt that signal that the cane always transmits," Papalia said. "Instead of the cane speaking for me I wanted to speak for myself."

Papalia will be performing the March for a New Accessibility at City Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m., and White Cane Amplified on Monday at 5 p.m.