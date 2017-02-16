A class action lawsuit against BlackBerry alleges the Canadian smartphone software company denied former employees their termination entitlements by transferring them to a partner company and then giving them resignation letters.

Law firm Nelligan O'Brien Payne LLP announced the lawsuit in a news release Thursday.

According to the release, the class action lawsuit covers more than 300 employees who were working in Ontario and across Canada.

The law firm said BlackBerry arranged to transfer those employees to a business partner and informed them they had resigned once they accepted employment with the partner.

The employees were given resignation letters and stipulated their last date of employment, the suit said.

"BlackBerry's actions amount to a termination of the employees employment," the statement said. "This entitles these employees to statutory, common law and/or contractual entitlements on termination."

The suit said BlackBerry has refused to pay those entitlements and the transferred employees have lost their accumulated years of service.

The plaintiffs in the class action are seeking damages consistent with termination entitlements.

BlackBerry has not commented on the lawsuit so far.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.