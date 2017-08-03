Ottawa police have released a description of the suspected getaway car involved in a fatal shooting Monday night outside an Iris Street strip mall.

Police say a dark-coloured sedan was seen heading eastbound on Iris Street following the shooting of 36-year-old Esmail Sharifi.

Sharifi was found lying in the parking lot of the strip mall near Greenbank Road, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the trauma unit at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, where he later died. His killing was the city's 10th homicide of 2017.

Police are now asking for anyone who saw the sedan driving erratically near Iris Street, Woodroffe Avenue, or Baseline and Greenbank roads between 9 and 10 p.m. that night to call the major crime section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.