Unbeknownst to them, brothers Sam and Will Bitten held a 2018 Ontario Hockey League playoff preview of sorts while playing mini sticks in their south Ottawa basement as they grew up.

"We finally redid the basement about a year ago. It was just a mess. They'd bring their friends over and it would be quite the battle … it got quite physical," said their father Mike.

"Holes in the wall, pucks and marks, light bulbs would break. It would get quite dramatic. We'd put old mattresses on the walls, as they got to age nine, 10, 11 there would be some pretty good body checks."

Will, who turns 20 in July, just signed with the Montreal Canadiens earlier this month and may be in his last junior hockey playoff run with the Hamilton Bulldogs, the top seed in the OHL's Eastern conference.

For the first time in his competitive hockey career he's taking on his 18-year-old brother Sam and their hometown Ottawa 67s.

"It's going to be good bragging rights for the summer," said Sam after morning skate on Tuesday.

"We're training partners together in the summer, so it will be fun to look back on this."

Will Bitten (left) has 217 points over four OHL seasons, while younger brother Sam (right) has 24 points in a little more than a season. (CBC)

In Game 1 of the series, Sam scored the opening goal in a game the 67s eventually lost 6-3.

In Game 2, it was Will who scored the game's first goal — only to see Sam score the winner with 2:01 left in the third period and send the underdog 67s back to the capital with a split series.

Game 3 was a bigger struggle for the 67s who fell 8-1. Will started the bleeding for the Bulldogs with the first goal and got several assists in the other seven.

"He's a rookie and he's proven he can play big minutes. He's a big forward who can score … He's got three fights. He does it all. It's pretty cool to see," Will said.

Sam said they're still enjoying their matchup, despite the fact one of their seasons will be over by the end of it.

"We're not really enemies, but we battle hard. We had a couple tussles in front of the net," Sam said.

"Our parents always ask us if we're mad at each other but it's fun. We just compete hard."

Will Bitten (yellow) finished second on the Bulldogs with 44 assists this season, but first in power play assists with 23. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

It's not a surprise to their parents, who both made the Olympic badminton team in the 1990s

"They're very close … Will's been a perfect older brother. he's always bringing Sam along to practices and scrimmages," Mike said.

"A lot of the guys would say [Sam's] a bit too young but Will would always say that he wouldn't play if Sam couldn't play. Sam's really benefited, he's always got to practice with the older players and learn from them."

Will (right) and Sam Bitten during a trip to the Toronto Zoo in the early 2000s. (The Bitten family)

Their father said the family gets nervous before games hoping the boys play well and don't get hurt, but the demands of playing at home were keeping him busy on Tuesday.

"It really is a dream come true, it's something they never imagined when they were really young," he said.

"Today we're trying to get tickets for everybody the best we can, the phone hasn't stopped ringing this morning. I think there will be close to 80 family and friends coming, a lot of ex-teammates and classmates."

Game 4 is Wednesday night at TD Place.