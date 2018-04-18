OC Transpo to flout Quebec's 'niqab ban'

Ottawa's transit commission has made its opposition to Quebec's so-called "niqab ban" official.

Critics say Bill 62 violates the charter rights of Muslim women who chose to wear a niqab or burka. The bill, which passed last October, bans the wearing of such face coverings by anyone receiving public services, including public transit.

Mayor Jim Watson announced last year that Ottawa would not enforce the ban when OC Transpo buses travel to Gatineau.

Transit commissioner Blair Crew commended the mayor, but said the city's stance should be enshrined in policy.

"Something like this should not be left to the whim of an individual mayor," said Crew.

Unanimous resolution

The transit commission unanimously passed a resolution that simply requires OC Transpo to continue to provide service that complies with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and "remain committed to equity and diversity."

The city already has an inclusion policy that would prevent OC Transpo drivers from barring women wearing veils from the bus, but transportation general manager John Manconi said the motion reinforces that message.

The section of Bill 62 that prevents women who cover their faces from receiving public services was suspended late last year by a Quebec Superior Court judge until the government comes up with more specific guidelines.

Those guidelines are expected this summer.

In a strongly worded letter to Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard last year, Watson called Bill 62 "regressive legislation" that discriminates against women, and urged him to reconsider the law.