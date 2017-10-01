Shelina Merani says her credit card is "a way of life."

The 47-year-old stand-up comic and social media coordinator admits she is a bit of a shopaholic, and that's why she agreed to take part in CBC's credit card challenge.

CBC Ottawa has challenged four people to stop using their credit cards for the entire month of October. They will be sharing their pitfalls and progress on our Facebook group.

Do you want to give up your credit card for one month? Join CBC Ottawa: Credit Card Freeze Challenge.

In preparation for the challenge, Merani decided to freeze her credit card in a block of ice.

"It feels really weird," says Merani. "It kind of feels like Ramadan when you are abstaining from something."

Public servant Riyadh Nazerally, 24, has also agreed to take part in the challenge.

He says he uses his credit card daily to pay for everything from coffee to mattresses.

When he was 20 and he got his first credit card, he got into trouble with debt and today he is terrified of owing interest on his credit card and pays it off in full every month.

For him, the hardest part of the challenge will be technology, since many of the services he uses, like Uber, are designed for credit card users.

Erma Caissie Richard, 55, says for her, losing the convenience of her credit card will be tough. Her husband has recently retired and they are using the challenge as a way to re-evaluate their spending.

"October tends to be a month that I overspend as we prepare for Christmas," says Richard. "Will paying cash or using debit make me think twice?"

The Big Owe

All week, CBC Ottawa will be taking a personal look at debt and how it is affecting people's lives.

Here's a preview:

MONDAY

Credit counsellor Pamela George shows off the credit cards her clients have had to cut up. (Ashley Burke/CBC Ottawa)

Credit card debt. CBC profiles two women who ended up owing $85,000 on their credit cards and the credit counsellor who helped them break the cycle.

TUESDAY

Troy Curtis is graduating from Carleton University owing about $13,000. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC Ottawa)

Student debt. According to Statistics Canada, the average student who borrows for post-secondary education ends up graduating with more than $26,000 in debt. CBC talks to students about how this debt is delaying their future.

WEDNESDAY

The Bank of Canada has raised rates twice since Gerry Concoran bought his condo. (Ashley Burke/CBC Ottawa)

Rising mortgage rates. After seven years of record-low rates, mortgage holders are now seeing rates begin to rise. CBC takes a look at who is most affected by rising mortgage rates, in advance of the next rate announcement by the Bank of Canada on Oct. 25.

THURSDAY

Robbie McColl says he has paid thousands of dollars in interest to pay day lenders. (Ashley Burke/CBC Ottawa)

Pay day loans. People who can't get credit from traditional lenders often rely on pay day lenders. CBC examines the cycle of debt created by high-interest payday loans and a made-in-Ottawa program trying to offer an alternative.



