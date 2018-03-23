Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Outaouais is standing behind its executive director after Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPP) decided to not lay charges against a journalist she accused of harassment.

On Thursday, the DCPP cleared Radio-Canada journalist Antoine Trépanier of criminal wrongdoing in his attempts to interview Yvonne Dubé for an investigative report earlier this month.

In a statement on Friday, Big Brothers Big Sisters chairman Richard Gravel said the organization maintains its confidence in Dubé.

Trépanier had been investigating Dubé after discovering she had falsely portrayed herself as a lawyer and practised law without a licence. During Trépanier's investigation, she had filed a criminal harassment complaint with Gatineau police.

He was arrested on March 13 and released with conditions, which have since been dropped.

Radio-Canada reporter Antoine Trépanier told reporters that Gatineau police 'never' sought his version of events before he was arrested for allegedly harassing the subject of a recent story. (Radio-Canada)

Dubé has accepted the DCPP's decision not to lay charges, according to Gravel's statement. He added his organization needs to review the way it deals with journalists in the future.

Gatineau police admitted at a press conference Thursday that they made a mistake by arresting Trépanier and that the investigating officer did not properly assess the complaint.

An internal Gatineau police review is also underway.