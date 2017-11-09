Big Brothers Big Sisters says it could be out thousands of dollars after the theft of some of the charity's clothing donation bins in Gatineau's Aylmer sector this week.

The non-profit organization said at least five of its 30 large bins have disappeared from outside a Metro grocery store on Boulevard Wilfrid-Lavigne, a convenience store on Belmont Street and the former Cabaret Le Pink on Chemin d'Aylmer.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said the large metal containers cost $3,000 each, not counting the value of the goods donated — about $100,000 a year, according to the non-profit organization.

"It's enormously upsetting," said Yvonne Dubé, general director of the organization's Outaouais chapter, in a French language interview with Radio-Canada.

Clothing, toys, other items

"The donations help our organization finance different programs and to help the families we serve."

Big Brothers Big Sisters offers a variety of mentoring programs matching volunteers with children and at-risk youth, or "littles."

Dubé said the thieves would have required a large truck and special equipment to remove the bins.

The stolen donations would have contained clothing, toys for an annual Christmas giveaway, kitchen accessories, decorations and more, Dubé said.

The organization has turned to Facebook for help locating the bins.