Pramita Darji is the main caregiver for her family of four, soon to be five. It's not easy. She has asthma that requires medication. Her husband, whom she met in a refugee camp in Nepal, suffers from severe epileptic seizures.

Her oldest son is "very active," and his school has often complained about his behaviour. And her high-risk pregnancy often requires bed rest.

Those challenges might overwhelm the most settled of Canadians, let alone a newcomer who's still mastering a new language, with no relations and no support network.

But Darji found a life-line in Brenda Curry, the family visitor who comes to her home for an hour a week through Better Beginnings, Better Futures, an award-winning program operating in the Ottawa's Heatherington-Albion neighbourhood that aims to help improve developmental outcomes for kids in low-income neighbourhoods.

Pramita Darji discusses her son's behaviour with her home visitor Brenda Curry. (CBC)

Curry helps Darji with everything from helping her son focus to finding health-care information. If necessary, Curry chats with Darji while she lays in bed.

"I can see her, and I can discuss my problem," said Darji, who's unfailingly cheerful. "Brenda is like, a lot to me. Like a right hand for me."

But that right-hand help has come to an end. Recently changed provincial rules will no longer allow family services to be provided in homes.

Home visits cancelled in wake of program merger

Better Beginnings is one of four programs the province currently funds serving families and their young children.

But as of Jan. 1, 2018, they will all be gathered under a single umbrella called Ontario Early Years Child and Family Centres. Spending isn't being cut — it's now more than $100 million — but the idea is to give the programs a common brand.

The guidelines for the revamped family centres, released in July 2016, clearly state that services cannot be offered in homes. The province does not explain why, although many in the child-care sector point to safety concerns. Others suspect the province wants to offer a uniform suite of services, and not many programs provide home visits.

Whatever the reason, home visits by Better Beginnings had to end, and were stopped on June 1.

Barriers to leaving the house

The program started in 1991 as a pilot project serving the southeast area of the city, a community that includes many low-income and recent immigrant families. Last year, four family visitors met with 112 families once a week, at a cost of about $294,000. (Another 30 families receive visits from a community nurse, which will continue under the new rules.)

The home visitors don't provide child care. They aren't social workers. They are trained by Better Beginnings to help families — mainly mothers, who are typically immigrants struggling with English, who have small children at home. Many of these mothers don't drive, which can make leaving their homes to get services daunting.

Linda Martin is the co-ordinator for the Better Beginnings home visitor program. (CBC)

"I suspect it's going to be much more difficult for us to connect with people," said Linda Martin, the program coordinator for the family visitor program at Better Beginnings, citing problems from language barriers to the simple fact that immigrants from warm countries tend to be hesitant to venture out in cold weather.

And she mentions that some of these women need "permission" to leave the house — a notion at which many Canadians may bristle. The fact is, though, that many of the mothers in the program told CBC that their husbands don't like them going out on their own.

"There are some families where they perceive the outside world as a threat, as an unsafe place," said Martin.

The job of Better Beginnings, she added, isn't to judge other cultures, but to meet the needs of these families.

Bridge to the 'Canadian world'

Home visitors help sort out letters and documents, notes from school, or application for children's programs. A number of mothers who spoke to CBC had children with autism. Others simply worried about how they were doing in school.

Narmaya Subba came from Nepal in 2010. Her three-year-old son's vocabulary isn't where it should be for a boy his age, so Subba's home visitor has, among other things, brought books that will help the toddler expand his language skills.

Narmaya Subba says her home visitor not only helps with her son's language development, but also allows her to practise her own English. (CBC)

"Before, I don't know how to look at letters," said Subba. And she adds of her weekly visitor: "I improve a little bit the English to talk with her."

That connection, that bridge to the "Canadian world," as one mother put it, is a core benefit of the program. Moms practice their English while learning about daily life in Canada from someone comfortable with the culture.

The issues are often basic. Dunya Al Dulaimi, a mother of three who only arrived from Iraq 18 months ago, was flummoxed on how to deal with her community mailbox. Her home visitor sorted out the problem.

'I'm by myself, I don't have anyone to help me'

And because the meetings are in the home, the visitors can help with practicalities like child-proofing — a notion that's not culturally ubiquitous — as well as taking note of visual cues about how the mother is coping, or whether, for example, she might be suffering from depression, or if there's food in the fridge.

Sometimes, just listening is important. Al Dulaimi feels isolated, tied to her home with a newborn and two toddlers. The whole family looks forward to their home visits from Suzanne El-Tahan, who used to be a client in the program and speaks Arabic.

"I don't speak the language, I don't know how to get anywhere," Dulaimi said through her home visitor. "I'm lonely. I'm by myself, I don't have anyone to help me. I can't do it on my own."

Better Beginnings will try to replicate its services in its headquarters — a small townhouse in a Heatherington Road housing complex.

For some, though, the trip will be all but impossible.

Al Dulaimi said she simply won't be able to get herself and three children to the Better Beginnings centre. Asked what she'll do without the program, she said quietly, "That's very difficult. I don't know."