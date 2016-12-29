Everybody love a good animal tale. Here are the top five news items on living things that aren't humans produced by CBC Ottawa in 2016.

A "very concerned neighbour" decided to call 911 after a black and white dog was seen on the roof of a home in Barrhaven in early December.

The hound had managed to push open a second-storey window, then ventured out onto an overhang where it started barking.

Once firefighters arrived they used a ladder to get up to the roof, but a lasso scared the pooch and it backed toward the window, where more firefighters were waiting.

They managed to grab the dog, but the frightened animal bit one of the firefighters.

A distressed dog barks at its rescuers from the roof of a Barrhaven home. The dog later bit a firefighter. (Ottawa Fire Services)

A resident on a rural road northwest of the small community of Lanark called OPP in late November to report a large porker that had been wandering around and eating on their property for three days.

When officers arrived, "the pig appeared friendly and co-operative and voluntarily surrendered into OPP custody," OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The pig was then taken to safe, temporary accommodations at a nearby farm while OPP looked for its owner.

This standoff ended peacefully when the adventurous sow surrendered to OPP. (OPP)

This news story just kept on giving this year.

Ray Holland's fall from bird world hero to featherbrained zero came swiftly, and without mercy. (Stu Mills/CBC)

First, the wayward Bullock's oriole discovered by birder Ray Holland in Pakenham, Ont., in November 2015 had to be rescued from freezing temperatures in January. (The orange-plumed bird is actually from the west coast and was far out of its normal range.)

Then, another birder decided to test the bird's mitochondrial DNA, and the preliminary results identified it as a Baltimore oriole, whose breeding range that includes eastern Ontario.

Holland's reputation was dashed until further testing of the bird's nuclear DNA showed that both of its parents were indeed Bullock's orioles.

"It's horrible going into a pub and have a lot people saying, 'Holland! How's your fake bird doing?'" the amateur ornithologist told CBC Ottawa last month.

This Bullock's oriole spotted in Nova Scotia is similar in colouring to the one found in Pakenham, Ont. (Sue King-Gosse)

For 12 years, children between the ages of two and 11 were able to get their hands greased with vegetable oil, chase piglets around a pen, and race to be the first kid to pull a pig into a hula hoop at the South Mountain Fair.

But the event was cancelled this year after animal rights activists issued a petition, causing the small eastern Ontario fair to fear it would lose provincial grant money.

Jesce Cole, 2, chases a pig at the 2015 Greasy Pig contest in South Mountain, Ont. The event was cancelled in 2016 after an outcry by animal rights activists. (Greg Cole/Facebook)

If a dog wore pants, how would it wear them?

The ridiculous online debate that went viral online actually helped boost sales of doggy rain pants at the Ottawa company Muddy Mutts.

They could barely keep up with the demand.

"It's a lot. We're talking thousands of coats. ... The only thing we can do at this point is react the best we can," owner Tim Skelly told CBC Ottawa in January.