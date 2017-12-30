Ottawa was a busy and exciting city in 2017, and there are plenty of memorable photos to prove it.

Let's take a look back at some of the best photos of the past year.

Redbull Crashed Ice

Four skaters leave the starting gate at the Crashed Ice championships in Ottawa on March 4, 2017. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

For two days in March this year, skaters practically flew down a winding 375-metre track, wedged beside the Chateau Laurier and perched above the Rideau Canal locks, for the Red Bull Crashed Ice championships.

The night of the competition's finale saw an estimated 28,000 people flock to the locks.

Juno Awards

Aboriginal dancers perform at the beginning of the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/CP)

The Juno Awards graced the stage at the Canadian Tire Centre in 2017, with performances by Sarah McLachlan, A Tribe Called Red, Alessia Cara, Bryan Adams and Shawn Mendes.

Spring floods

Jacques Cartier Street in the Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood of Gatineau, Que., on May 10, 2017, two days after water levels in the area peaked. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A parked car sits on Saint-Louis Street as flood waters slowly recede in the Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood in May 2017. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

One of the biggest stories of 2017 was the massive flooding that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau region, displacing communities and destroying homes.

Stanley Cup playoffs

Someone lost their bra after a massive loss by the Ottawa Senators during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2017. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The Ottawa Senators' run in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs had big highs and devastating lows — and one loss at the Canadian Tire Centre prompted a fan to discard their bra.

It's typical to see garbage littering the ground after the games, but undergarments are a bit less common.

Teepees and protestors

Indigenous protesters erected a teepee on Parliament Hill ahead of the Canada Day celebrations marking the country's Confederation. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Just days before the Canada Day celebrations, Indigenous protestors set up a teepee on the lawn of Parliament Hill.

As the country prepared to celebrate its 150th birthday, the teepee served as a symbol of the unresolved grievances many Indigenous people still have.

Canada Day

Fireworks burst over the Ottawa River during celebrations of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Gatineau, Que. (Fred Chartland/The Canadian Press)

Despite the rain, puddles and cool weather — and what many say was a disorganized day for tourists visiting Parliament Hill — Canada Day this year was a massive celebration.

The fireworks display over the Ottawa River didn't disappoint.

La Machine

Long Ma and Kumo, not pictured, were part of an eventful year of Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

La Machine was one of the Canada 150 events that truly captured the imagination of Ottawans and tourists visiting the nation's capital.

The storyline and battle between Long Ma the horse dragon and Kumo the spider drew crowds of more than 750,000 over four days in July.

MosaiCanada

The incredibly popular MosaiCanada exhibit at Jacques Cartier Park, which ran from June 30 to Oct. 15, surpassed its visitor goal two months earlier than expected. A winter version of MosaiCanada will open in January 2018.

MosaiCanada was another popular Canada 150 event that featured some 40 towering horticultural arrangements.

More than 1.3 million people visited the Jacques-Cartier Park exhibition, far surpassing the 800,000 visitors organizers had originally anticipated.

Remembering Anastasia, Nathalie and Carol

Stephanie Keon-Pinkerton speaks at a vigil for three women killed in and near Wilno, Ont., west of Ottawa, on the eve of the trial of the man accused of killing them. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

More than two dozen people gathered in Eganville in early October to honour and remember the lives of three women who were murdered in Wilno, Ont., in September 2015.

They gathered on the eve of the trial that would eventually convict their killer.

When the trial concluded in late November, Basil Borutski was found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk, 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam and 66-year-old Carol Culleton.

Supervised injection sites

Chantal retrieves her possessions after using drugs at the Shepherds of Good Hope supervised injection trailer. Chantal was the site's first client, arriving before the trailer opened its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

This supervised drug injection site — in a a trailer in the parking lot of the Shepherds of Good Hope in the ByWard Market — opened its doors in November.

It was one of a number of supervised sites that debuted in Ottawa this year, including one indoor site at Ottawa Public Health's Clarence Street clinic and another unsanctioned "pop-up" site in nearby Raphael Brunet Park.

Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts run on the field before the start of the Canadian Football League's 105th Grey Cup championship game against the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa.

The 105th Grey Cup was held this December in Ottawa — in frigid conditions.

The night of the matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders was perfectly Ottawa, with cold, heavy snow blanketing the field during game time.

The Argonauts won the game 27–24.

'I feel like a Canadian!': Shania Twain makes her epic appearance by dogsled at the Grey Cup.

Shania Twain also wowed the Grey Cup crowds during the halftime show, with an epic entrance that will be remembered for years to come.

Roar of the Rings

Ottawa's Rachel Homan makes a shot during the Canadian Olympic curling trials at the Canadian Tire Centre on December 3, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa native Rachel Homan had an amazing curling season, coming out on top at the Roar of the Rings Olympic qualifiers in Ottawa in December.

She and her team will be heading to Pyeongchang next year for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.