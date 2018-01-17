OSEG CEO Bernie Ashe calling it a day

Bernie Ashe, a key figure behind the Lansdowne Park redevelopment and the sports teams that call it home, is stepping aside.

Ashe, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group's first chief executive officer, will retire on April 30, 2018.

"When I look back on everything we've done in such a short time, I couldn't be more proud of our staff and I thank them for their hard work," Ashe said in a news release.

During his five-year tenure Ashe oversaw the construction of TD Place as well as Lansdowne Park's restaurant and retail district.

The venue has attracted hundreds of concerts and sporting events, including the 2017 Grey Cup and NHL 100 Classic outdoor game.

Ottawa Redblacks fans packed Lansdowne Park in 2016 to celebrate their team's Grey Cup victory. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Ashe oversaw the launch of the Ottawa Redblacks and Ottawa Fury FC.

"It's hard to fathom how far we've come in the last five years," said OSEG executive chair Roger Greenberg in the release. "Harder still to imagine the journey without Bernie leading the way."

Ashe, 61, said he's looking forward to spending more time with his family and consulting with business leaders in Ottawa.

OSEG chief operating officer Mark Goudie will take over the reins as CEO when Ashe retires. Prior to joining OSEG in 2013, Goudie worked for nine years with the Ottawa Senators.