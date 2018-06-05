Benham Yaali sentenced to 9 years in prison for killing Christina Voelzing

Benham Yaali has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for shooting and killing Christina Voelzing in her Bells Corners home in March 2016.

Yaali, Voelzing's ex-boyfriend, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January, agreeing he shot the 24-year-old Algonquin College student at her townhouse after exchanging insulting and threatening text messages with Voelzing's then boyfriend.

Behnam Yaali pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 shooting death of Christina Voelzing, his ex-girlfriend. (courtesy of Ottawa police)

The 25-year-old had been charged with second-degree murder.

In an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Superior Court Justice Lynn Ratushny sentenced Yaali to 13 years in prison. With credit for the 1,172 days he spent in jail prior to sentencing, he was ordered to serve 9.79 years.

Yaali's sister and Voelzing's mother, who was holding her daughter's favourite stuffed bear, both broke down in tears.

Yaali, meanwhile, looked over at his family and nodded as he was led out of the room.

'I've been a failure'

His defence had argued for a seven-year prison sentence during the sentencing hearing in April, saying Yaali had no intention of harming Voelzing when he went to confront her boyfriend. The Crown argued for a 15-year sentence.

It was during those hearings Yaali told Voelzing's parents he was regretful and sorry for what he did.

"I've been a failure to your family, my family and society, and I take full responsibility," he said.

"I hope you can move forward with the process of healing."