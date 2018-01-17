Police are investigation a collision on Seyton Drive in Bells Corners. A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. (CBC)

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after a collision on Seyton Drive in Bells Corners.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The collision involved a single motor vehicle and the pedestrian, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital but died from their injuries. Police say the driver of the motor vehicle is under investigation.

Police closed Seyton Drive to traffic between Westcliffe Road and Cymbeline Drive for their investigation. The closure was still in effect as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.