Several dozen Bells Corners residents gathered at a school Monday night to listen to a formal pitch from community leaders for a Neighbourhood Watch program in their area.

The meeting followed a wave of violence, including shootings and the death of a teenager run over by a vehicle, in the normally peaceful corner of Ottawa.

Sign up sheets were passed around as local politicians, police and representatives from Ottawa Neighbourhood Watch and Crime Stoppers answered questions.

"What this will do is provide us with a process. Even if it's your glove compartment that was broken into, it's important to report that crime," said Nepean–Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod.

"What we want to tell people not to do is be vigilante."

Several dozen people attended a meeting Monday to find out how a Neighbourhood Watch program would work in Bells Corners. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

In January Bells Corners saw two shootings within a week, and a local mosque was vandalized with posters bearing white supremacist messages.

Monday night's meeting was held just steps away from where 17-year-old Nick Hickey was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver has been charged with second-degree murder.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli, who's lived in the neighbourhood for 20 years, said he believes the recent crime wave is an anomaly; but Chiarelli supports setting up a Neighbourhood Watch.

"Do you sit back and do nothing and see whether it's going to grow? Or do you step in and nip it in the bud and make sure it doesn't progress into something more permanent and sinister?" he asked Monday.

Strong commitment needed

In order to set up a watch program, the community needs 50 per cent of all households to sign up. Asked Monday who was interested, nearly all the attendees raised their hands.

"With that kind of commitment that we saw her tonight, I think we're going to end up with [a watch program], and it's going to be a strong one," Chiarelli said.

John Reid, a Bells Corners resident for 35 years, attended Monday's meeting. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

But not everyone at the meeting was convinced.

"I don't know if community watch will help in this case, not with, say if it's gangs that are involved," said John Reid, who has lived in Bells Corners for 35 years.

Greater police presence

Others argued for more police presence instead of a watch. Martin McColin said there is no need to add another layer of bureaucracy.

"It seems to tie up a lot of resources, a lot of money. What we really need on the streets is more policing," McColin said.

Even those in support of starting a watch program expressed their desire to see a greater police presence, particularly after the closing of the area's community police centre last year.

"It's really sad it's gone. We'd like to see it come back," said Patricia Milks. "If a neighbourhood is that troubled it'd be nice to have them right next door."

Chiarelli told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Tuesday that if police determine they need more officers, he'll do his best to talk to the province and find more money to make that happen.

"If the police believe they need more resources to handle this problem, they need to tell us," he said.

Police are staffed at 2012 levels, but the city has grown in the last six years and the guns and gangs problem didn't exist back then, Chiarelli added.

Overbrook's experience

Rawlson King, president of the Overbrook Community Association, told Ottawa Morning that neighbourhood watch programs make a difference.

King said Overbrook's watch program is very active, helping police map out where crime is happening. He also downplayed suggestions that watch programs stoke vigilantism and promote racial profiling.

"I think the key is just ensuring that if you do see something that's out of the ordinary, you call regardless," King said.