'Bullets are flying, people are scared': Bells Corners ponders Neighbourhood Watch

Residents of Bells Corners may soon be asked to keep a more watchful eye on their neighbours in response to a rash of violent crime that has shaken the normally peaceful community.

A proposal to launch a Neighbourhood Watch program is gathering steam after it was first proposed Monday by Coun. Rick Chiarelli and MPP Lisa MacLeod.

Bells Corners saw two shootings in eight days this month, as well as the death of teenager Nick Hickey, who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 17. The incidents have stoked fears the neighbourhood is no longer safe.

Although past efforts to establish a watch program have failed, a spokesperson for the community said the recent incidents may spur neighbours into action this time around.

"I really can't see why we wouldn't try it," said Adam Watt, vice-president of the Westcliffe Estates Community Association.

"People would be willing to sit down in a meeting, learn and understand what exactly the neighbourhood watch is and how it might help."

Sense of urgency

Although Ottawa police say all the city's shootings so far this year were targeted, Watt says residents are still concerned about their safety.

"Bullets are flying, people are scared," he said. "If it keeps up, some people might consider looking for a new neighbourhood to live in."

Efforts to launch a neighbourhood watch in Bells Corners have failed twice before, according to Watt, who said it's a struggle to get neighbours to attend community meetings.

Adam Watt lives on Priam Way, where a vehicle was damaged when seven to 10 shots were fired earlier in January. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

"People just have a lot more on the go these days," he said. "By the time the end of the day rolls around, they don't really have the energy to attend a meeting at 7 o'clock."

Past successes

"People forget how successful neighbourhood watches have been," Chiarelli said.

Before a proactive neighbourhood watch was established, the west end community of Morrison Gardens used to be one of the most crime-ridden areas in the city, Chiarelli said.

"Now it's one of the safest places in the city," he said, adding that he hopes people in Bells Corners will follow their lead and establish a watch of their own.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli hopes residents of Bells Corners will support his proposal to establish a Neighbourhood Watch, and points out it's been successful in other communities. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

A spokesperson for Chiarelli said the councillor hopes to meet with MacLeod, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau and other community leaders within the next two weeks, then set a date for a public meeting.

There were 197 neighbourhood watch programs across Ottawa in 2016 involving about 11,000 members, according to Ottawa police Const. Jeff Kostuch.

"A watchful eye is a good eye," said Kostuch, who serves as a liaison between the police force and Neighbourhood Watch Ottawa.

Kostuch said watch programs do work in communities that aren't already tight-knit, and pointed to the success of the Britannia Village watch.

"If there's an incident that happens in that area, everyone knows — including myself," he said.

Building communities

Crystal Smalldon, president of Ottawa Neighbourhood Watch, said it's time for people to recognize crime prevention as a community effort.

"Although our police services are doing their best to keep everyone safe, they can't be everywhere all the time," she said.

"We don't want people to be vigilantes," she said. "What we want them to do is know their neighbours, watch their community, make sure they're aware of any suspicious happenings.… It's really a commitment to collaborate between residents and the police service."

Back in Bells Corners, Adam Watt is optimistic that residents will embrace that idea.

"When there's a reason, people may be more motivated."