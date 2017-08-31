A Belleville, Ont., teen has been charged with manslaughter and two other offences after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 earlier this week.

The fatal collision happened around 1:30 a.m. near Cannifton Road on Sunday, Aug. 27, when a westbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound Subaru, causing it to become engulfed in flames.

The passenger in the Subaru, a 30-year-old woman from Loyalist Township, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police said at the time.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Dryden, Ont., remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Wrong side of highway

On Thursday, the OPP said their investigation revealed the 16-year-old pickup truck driver had been traveling on the wrong side of the highway when the crash happened.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and has now been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Belleville court on Friday, OPP said. He cannot be named because of his age.

The crash happened about 270 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. Police continue to investigate.