Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into an incident between a 60-year-old man and members of the Belleville Police Service on New Year's Eve.

According to the SIU the incident took place after local police responded to a call at a Belleville apartment unit on New Year's Eve, and resulted in the man being taken to Belleville General Hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

The man was later transferred to Kingston General Hospital for further treatment.

The SIU didn't specify what happened during the incident, or the nature of the man's injuries.

The SIU is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them by phone or upload any video through their website.

The SIU investigates all cases resulting in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.