A Belleville, Ont., man missing since June 24 is presumed drowned, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The 47-year-old man was boating with family and friends on Mazinaw Lake near Bon Echo Provincial Park when he went underwater and did not resurface, according to Napanee OPP.

OPP said the group was tubing with a small aluminum boat when the man entered the water to help a woman and experienced distress.

The OPP's marine unit, local paramedics and firefighters searched for the man but did not find him.

The investigation continues.