A man was found dead after a fire in a Belleville, Ont., apartment building early Sunday morning.

The fire happened in a single unit on the 15th floor of the building at 249 Bridge St. E, near Dufferin Avenue, sometime after 3 a.m.

Firefighters called police to assist after the body of a man was found in the unit, according to a news release issued by Belleville police Monday.

The man has been identified and next of kin are being notified, police said.

A police investigation is underway to determine both the cause of the man's death and the cause of the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office will help with the investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place Monday.

No other details were available.