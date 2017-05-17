In a portable outside Bell High School in Nepean, silky ball gowns and sequined mini-dresses fill the racks, while enough dance slippers to fit dozens of Cinderellas line the walls.

The cramped space has been transformed into a "pop-up" prom shop where students can pick out the perfect dress for the big night — at a deep discount.

Bell High School Elena Carillo student says yes to the dress as teacher Karen Kurlicki looks on. (CBC News)

A variety of donated party dresses await their return to the dance floor. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Teacher and organizer Karen Kurlicki said she came up with idea two years ago, when she heard that some grads didn't attend their prom because it cost too much.

"Prom is so expensive, and not every family can afford to have their kid attend prom, especially in the kind of dresses that are available these days." said Kurlicki.

"Some are $600. Or they're on sale for $300. But that's not accessible."

A dress with plenty of bling at the pop-up prom shop. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Student volunteers have been working all year to collect donations and help set up the shop at Bell High School. (CBC News)

The prices for these slightly used party dresses, meanwhile, begin at a mere $10, and top out at $40.

Cries of delight can be heard in the shop as girls change out of their jeans and sneakers and into glamorous gowns and shoes, then emerge from the makeshift dressing rooms.

"It's really special to find these beautiful dresses for not much money," said student Miriam Pignet, as she modeled a floor-length gown in front of the mirror.

"I'm going to prom and I really wanted something special. And that's what we found here."

Students looking for the dream dress at the pop-up prom shop. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Kurlicki and her student volunteers have been working since last August on the pop up prom project, collecting dresses, sorting through donations and assembling the shop in the school portable.

They also collected used tuxedos for the male students.

"Every lunch hour, for weeks and weeks and weeks, these kids and staff have been building and preparing this room," said Kurlicki. " From making tissue balls to spraying down mirrors with Windex."

"Shouldn't every kid be allowed to have that moment, when they're the most important person in the world, for just that day?"