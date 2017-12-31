Organizers of the Bell Capital Cup minor hockey tournament say this year's edition was a success, even though frigid temperatures forced them to move games planned for the outdoor rink on Parliament Hill inside.

By the numbers, 294 teams participated in the 2017 tournament, which ends Sunday with a round of championship games at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Last year's tournament had only 262 teams take part.

More than 120 of this year's teams came from outside the area, according to tournament manager Scott Lawryk.

Ottawa Senators defencemen Thomas Chabot (72) and Erik Karlsson shake hands with minor hockey players from the Bell Capital Cup following the Sens skills competition Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

New this year was the Canada 150 division, in which 32 contest-winning teams from across Canada were scheduled to play at least one game on the outdoor rink on the Hill.

However, it was so cold in Ottawa in the days after Christmas that the rink's ice was unplayable.

Lawryk said it was unfortunate the games had to be moved inside, but organizers had planned for the possibility. Ice was set aside at the Minto Skating Centre and the Cavanagh Sensplex, he said, to make sure no games would be cancelled outright.

The effort, Lawryk said, was worth it.

"Some of [the players] were coming in from communities where they don't really get a chance to play in a hockey tournament. Some of them [played in] their first hockey tournament ever," he said.

"We brought in teams from the Northwest Territories and Nunavut [from] more remote communities that don't necessarily have the population to field numerous hockey teams."

The major peewee AAA final was one of seven at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, to cap off the Bell Capital Cup. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Lawryk wouldn't rule out running a similar contest to bring in teams from across Canada in future years, but he said it would require a lot of planning.

This year's Canada 150 division was a partnership between the tournament, Ottawa Senators, Hockey Canada and the federal Department of Canadian Heritage.