Below you will find four before-and-after sequences that show the impact of flooding in spring 2017 in Gatineau, Que.

The homes at 45 and 47 rue Saint-François Xavier were heavily damaged. The buildings have since been torn down and there are now two empty lots.

Another home used to stand here at 1380 rue Saint-Louis, which sits near the Gatineau River. It was also heavily damaged and torn down.

This home at 28 rue Moreau in Gatineau also sustained significant damage and now sits boarded up.

There has been a lot of work at 1383 rue Saint-Louis after the floods caused heavy damage.