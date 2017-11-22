Before and after Gatineau's 2017 spring flood
Homes heavily damaged, some completely removed
CBC News Posted: Nov 22, 2017 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017 5:00 AM ET
Below you will find four before-and-after sequences that show the impact of flooding in spring 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The homes at 45 and 47 rue Saint-François Xavier were heavily damaged. The buildings have since been torn down and there are now two empty lots.
Another home used to stand here at 1380 rue Saint-Louis, which sits near the Gatineau River. It was also heavily damaged and torn down.
This home at 28 rue Moreau in Gatineau also sustained significant damage and now sits boarded up.
There has been a lot of work at 1383 rue Saint-Louis after the floods caused heavy damage.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mist
0°C
Gatineau
0°C
Petawawa
Light Snow
-3°C
Cornwall
3°C
Kingston
Cloudy
3°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- 'My life was ripped apart': Two Calgary Muslim men say CSIS wrongfully targeted them
- Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic convicted of genocide
- Haitians in the U.S. uncertain about their future, as government ends protected status
- 'Enough is enough': Flood of complaints from Bell customers, employees about high-pressure sales tactics
- Will Canadian invention set a Black Friday record?
Most Viewed
- Small plane makes crash landing near Shirleys Bay
- Algonquin College students frustrated as classes resume
- Flooded house demolished in Constance Bay to make way for new home
- Stress for kids under 6 could lead to depression in adolescence
- Wheels of bureaucracy go round for school bus cameras
- Police recover vehicle believed to be involved in hit and run in Little Italy
- Basil Borutski had 'intention to kill,' Crown asserts as trial draws to close
- 6 months after flood, dozens of Gatineau families still in hotels
- Fleeing driver injures 4 in crash, Gatineau police say
- Desolation row
Don't Miss
-
Feature
Before and after Gatineau's 2017 spring flood
-
6 months after flood, dozens of Gatineau families still in hotels
-
Desolation row
-
Salvation Army shelter proposal heads to final city council vote today
-
Live Blog
Ottawa, Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 22
-
Weather
Falling temperatures, gusty winds expected for Wednesday
-
Flooded house demolished in Constance Bay to make way for new home
-
Basil Borutski had 'intention to kill,' Crown asserts as trial draws to close
-
Algonquin College students frustrated as classes resume
-
Small plane makes crash landing near Shirleys Bay
-
Critics pan city's 'inadequate' environment budget
-
Stress for kids under 6 could lead to depression in adolescence
-
Fleeing driver injures 4 in crash, Gatineau police say
-
Auditor criticizes cheating and misconduct at Royal Military College
-
Phoenix fix to cost more, take longer, AG finds