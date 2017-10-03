Ottawa police are looking for a couple they allege skipped out on the bill at 20 hotels and bed and breakfasts in the Ottawa and Gatineau area over the last two months.

The suspects are alleged to have either made false complaints about their room to avoid payment, or simply left before settling their bill, according to the fraud unit of the Ottawa Police Service. The incidents date back to Aug. 4, 2017.

Police are looking for a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman with British and Irish passports. The couple is travelling with two teenage sons, police said.

Police described the man as white, six-feet-two-inches tall with a large build and light brown hair. The woman is described as white, five-foot-seven with a medium build and blonde hair. Police say both speak with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shaun Wahbeh of the Ottawa police fraud unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5492 or provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).