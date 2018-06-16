Skip to Main Content
Beach season kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Beach season kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Beaches in the Ottawa-Gatineau region opened Saturday for the summer season.

Ottawa Public Health will monitor water quality daily

CBC News ·
Beaches in the Ottawa-Gatineau region opened for the summer season on June 16, 2018. (The Canadian Press)

Beaches in the Ottawa-Gatineau region opened Saturday for the summer season.

Mooney's Bay, Britannia, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches will be officially open to the public from June 16 to August 26.

They'll be staffed by lifeguards from noon until 7 p.m. daily for the swimming season.

The O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, La Peche Lake and Leamy Lake Beaches in Québec will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Ottawa Public Health will monitor the water quality of supervised Ottawa beaches daily.  A swimming ban advisory will be issued if high levels of bacteria are found.

Signs and flags on the beach will indicate if there is a no swimming notice. An announcement will also be made online.

Outdoor pools in Gatineau will be open every day until Sept. 3 starting June 23.

Wading pools in Ottawa will open on June 28 or July 3, depending on the location. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us