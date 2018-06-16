Beach season kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Beaches in the Ottawa-Gatineau region opened Saturday for the summer season.

Mooney's Bay, Britannia, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches will be officially open to the public from June 16 to August 26.

They'll be staffed by lifeguards from noon until 7 p.m. daily for the swimming season.

The O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, La Peche Lake and Leamy Lake Beaches in Québec will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Ottawa Public Health will monitor the water quality of supervised Ottawa beaches daily. A swimming ban advisory will be issued if high levels of bacteria are found.

Signs and flags on the beach will indicate if there is a no swimming notice. An announcement will also be made online.

Outdoor pools in Gatineau will be open every day until Sept. 3 starting June 23.

Wading pools in Ottawa will open on June 28 or July 3, depending on the location.