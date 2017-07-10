A midday fire at a townhouse complex in Alta Vista has left a family of five homeless.

Ottawa Fire Services got a call from a resident about a fire in a home at 2870 Baycrest Dr. at 12:44 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found an active fire with heavy smoke coming from the top floor of a unit, one of six in the townhouse complex.

With the potential for the flames to spread to neighbouring units, a second alarm was called while crews attacked the fire and searched neighbouring units for additional damage.

The fire was deemed under control by 12:59 p.m., and firefighters declared it out by 1:28 p.m.

Ottawa firefighters got the call about the fire in the six-unit townhouse complex at 12:44 p.m. Monday. (Katelynn McPhail/Twitter)

A family of five — two adults and three children — have been displaced as a result of the fire, but there were no injuries, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Salvation Army and Red Cross volunteers were dispatched to the scene to help the family.

An investigator is on scene to assess the damages and look into the possible cause of the fire.