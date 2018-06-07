Todd Smith re-elected in Bay of Quinte

Progressive Conservative incumbent Todd Smith has been re-elected in Bay of Quinte, CBC News is projecting.

With 47.7 per cent of polls counted, Smith has 46.7 per cent of the vote, with more than 5,000 votes more than his closest competitor, the NDP's Joanne Belanger.

While Smith is the incumbent, redistribution has made this a far different riding than the one he represented for the past two terms.

The new riding of Bay of Quinte is only about one-fifth of the size of the former Prince Edward-Hastings riding. The riding's boundaries include the county of Prince Edward, the city of Quinte West and part of Belleville, but it no longer includes Hastings or Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

In the last election Smith defeated the Liberals by more than 4,000 votes. But a poll-by-poll count of votes cast only in the area that constitutes the new Bay of Quinte riding would have resulted in a much different outcome — a PC win by fewer than 600 votes, or about one per cent of the popular vote.

Also running in the riding are: