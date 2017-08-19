An Ottawa basketball coach and personal trainer is facing sexual assault charges related to a female athlete.

The coach was training the girl — who is under 18 years old — when he allegedly gave her a recovery massage that turned into a sexual assault.

Dejan Tanasijevic, 62, is charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Tanasijevic is well-known in the basketball community, police said in an email statement.

He's set to appear in court on Saturday.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section is concerned there could be other victims and is asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Major Case Management at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or by email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).