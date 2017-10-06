The trial of a man accused of murdering three women in 2015 in eastern Ontario is today expected to hear his alleged confession to police.

Basil Borutski is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam on Sept. 22, 2015. The bodies of all three women were found at three separate crime scenes in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont.

He was arrested and charged that same afternoon and took part in an hours-long interview with an OPP officer at the Pembroke, Ont., detachment the following morning.

That officer, Det. Sgt. Caley O'Neill, is the Crown's first witness in the trial, and the first half of his videotaped interview with Borutski was played in court Thursday.

Victims used him, lied in court, Borutski alleges

So far the jury has heard Borutski allege during the interview that he'd been wrongfully accused by Warmerdam and Kuzyk, who he claims lied in court and abused the system to secure convictions against him. He also said all three victims used him.

Borutski was convicted of offences against Warmerdam and her son in 2012, and of offences against Anastasia Kuzyk in 2014, court has heard.

He also said he doesn't trust police because they prosecuted him maliciously in the past, and he repeatedly asked O'Neill to reinvestigate the charges laid against him, as well as all his previous interactions with police, to understand what led him to this point.

During opening statements Wednesday, Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson alleged Borutski's interview with police also includes confessions to all three killings.

The rest of the interview is scheduled to be played in court when the trial resumes this morning.

Borutski remains silent in court

Borutski's trial before Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger in Ottawa started earlier this week with jury selection and is scheduled to run for 17 weeks.

Borutski has not hired a lawyer and is therefore representing himself at the trial, but he has refused to enter a plea or speak at all, forcing the court to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Justice Maranger has repeatedly told Borutski and the court that his silence is being interpreted as acquiescence to the proceedings.