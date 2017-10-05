The trial of Basil Borutski, accused of murdering three women west of Ottawa in 2015, is set to continue Thursday with testimony from the Crown's first witness.

The 59-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam. Their bodies were found at their homes in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., the morning of Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski's trial before Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger in Ottawa started earlier this week with jury selection and is scheduled to run for 17 weeks.

During opening statements Wednesday, Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson told the jury Borutski confessed to the three killings in a statement given to police.

That confession will be the first piece of evidence presented, he added.

Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson is handling the prosecution alongside Crown attorney Julia Scott (not pictured). (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Killings were revenge, Crown contends

Richardson and fellow Crown attorney Julie Scott intend to prove that Borutski murdered the three women out of revenge.

"For Basil these murders are all about justice, his kind of justice. Justice where murders like these are justifiable, justice where women pay the ultimate price for using what Borutski says is a corrupt justice system against him, justice where Borutski gets to be judge, jury and executioner, justice where there is only one truth that counts: his truth," Richardson told court Wednesday.

"I submit to you that the truth is that Basil Borutski murdered Carol, Anastasia and Nathalie out of revenge. He thought about it before he did it and then he executed his plan perfectly."

Borutski has not hired a lawyer and is therefore representing himself at the trial, but he has refused to enter a plea or speak at all, forcing the court to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Justice Maranger has repeatedly told Borutski and the court that his silence is being interpreted as acquiescence to the proceedings.