The case against accused triple murderer Basil Borutski is expected to be outlined in broad strokes in court Wednesday afternoon by the Crown.

A jury of 12 was selected Monday and Tuesday as an uncommunicative Borutski, 59, sat in the prisoner's box with his eyes squeezed shut most of the time.

Two alternates were also selected in case any of the 12 jurors drops out prior to the trial starting in earnest Wednesday afternoon.

Barring any unforeseen issues, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger is set to give the jury instructions starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

After that, Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson will outline the case he's prepared alongside fellow Crown attorney Julie Scott.

Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson, who is normally based in Pembroke, Ont., is handling the prosecution alongside fellow Crown attorney Julia Scott (not pictured). (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Not guilty plea entered on Borutski's behalf

Borutski is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk, 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam and 66-year-old Carol Culleton.

Their bodies were found at separate crime scenes in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., the morning of Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski is representing himself but has refused to enter a plea, forcing the court to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Maranger has repeatedly told Borutski and the court that his silence is being taken as acquiescence to the proceedings.