The trial of an accused triple murderer heard about the arrest of a suspect in a field west of Ottawa the day the bodies of three women were discovered, and also heard that one of the victims had been protecting herself with a domestic violence alarm, a shotgun and security cameras.

The bodies of Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, Carol Culleton, 66, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were found at their homes in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Basil Borutski, 60, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself at his trial before a jury. The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf after he refused to enter one himself.

Ottawa police Const. Daniel Thompson, a member of the tactical unit, told court that after receiving information about several homicides and a suspect at large who may have been heading to Ottawa, he was eventually deployed to the area of Stonecrest Elementary School to make contact with a man in a field in the Kinburn, Ont., area.

Students in nearby woods escorted back to school

Thompson learned that a group of students were on a field trip to look at plants in the woods nearby, so he went to find them and brought them back to the school where they were locked down as a precaution.

At about 2:11 p.m., an OPP helicopter reported a man standing in a field southwest of the school, Thompson told court. He and his partner began to approach the man while two other officers headed in his direction through the woods.

"I remember he was playing with a plastic bag and appeared to be drinking from something as we approached, regardless of the commands we were giving," Thompson testified.

Communicating with the man, who was white with a shaved head and goatee, proved difficult over the noise from a plane and helicopter circling overhead. The officers repeatedly shouted, "Police, don't move, show your hands," Thompson testified.

The man kept drinking from the bottle, tossing it away, and picking it back up again, the officer told court. Thompson and his partner approached slowly because they feared the man might pick up a gun from the ground instead of the bottle.

Man told police where shotgun was

When the officers got close enough to be heard, they asked the man to lie down on his belly with his arms outstretched, and Thompson then handcuffed him. Once the man was helped to his feet, he asked Thompson, "Do you want to know where the gun is?"

"Sure," Thompson replied.

"If you walk up the track on the bush line there, there's a paper note about 100 metres in. It's further up the track," Thompson recalled the man telling him.

"So you know that anything you say could be used in evidence against you. You want to tell me again?" Thompson told him.

"Yeah, like I said, it's in the bush there past the note on the track," the man told Thompson, the officer testified.

Police found the note and a shotgun with ammunition. The note read: "I HAVE NO GUN DON'T MURDER ME I GIVE UP."

A man arrested in a field near Kinburn, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015, left this note, which was found by police. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Victim had domestic violence alarm, shotgun

Earlier Monday, OPP Const. Andrew Doherty, a forensic identification officer, testified he seized Borutski's cellphone and clothes after his arrest, including a camo Tilley hat, camo pants, a long-sleeved blue denim shirt, a grey T-shirt and a nylon jacket. Doherty also took swabs of Borutski's hands to test for gunshot residue, and took nail clippings for DNA comparison.

Doherty then went to Warmerdam's residence on Foymount Road to study the scene of her killing, he testified. Video of the house was shown in court, and just before it depicted the stairway where Warmerdam's body was found, the Crown asked to stop the video.

Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson talked to people sitting in the row reserved for friends and family of the victims, and two of them left the courtroom. One of them was in tears, shaking her head.

After the rest of the video was shown, Doherty testified a spent red Winchester 12-gauge shotgun shell had been seized at the scene. Going through photos of the scene, he also noted the security cameras outside connected to a recording device in the basement, a shotgun in a case under Warmerdam's bed, and a domestic violence alarm found on her bed.

Court earlier heard that Borutski once lived with the Warmerdams, and that in 2012, Borutski was convicted of threatening the Warmerdams and doing mischief to their property.

Doherty testified he was later dispatched to collect a cellphone found on Foymount Road — which court earlier heard belonged to victim Carol Culleton, was taken by Borutski and thrown out of a vehicle he was driving — and to collect possible evidence from Borutski's apartment in Palmer Rapids.

Items seized from the apartment included a black binder of various writings to be used for handwriting analysis and comparison, as well as three books found on a coffee table: The Jerusalem Bible, The Key to Freedom and a Bible.