Text messages sent between homicide victim Carol Culleton's phone and a contact identified as "Basil" were heard in court heard Thursday, and they depict a friendship she made repeated attempts to get out of, attempts that were often met with anger and threats.

The bodies of Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, were found at three separate locations in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, 60, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself at his trial before a jury. The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf due to his refusal to enter one.

On Thursday, during examination in chief by Crown attorney Julie Scott, civilian OPP member Dan Bingham took the jury through dozens of messages and calls between Culleton's number and Basil's number in the weeks leading up to her death.

Late in the night Sept. 8, 2015, after a series of texts about trying to sleep and whether they should talk, a 15-minute phone call is logged.

'WHY are you living a lie'

After the call ends, just before midnight, a text from Basil's number reads: "You have ended our friendship which was much more than a friendship because you got drunk and did something that I forgive you for yet you insist on. Blaming me......using the story....the lie....that were just friends [...] WHY are you living a lie"

Last week court heard testimony from Culleton's boyfriend that she told him she had slept with her handyman years earlier, and that in September 2015 he was helping her fix up her cottage. They jokingly referred to him as Culleton's BF, meaning boyfriend, he testified.

The texts from Basil's number about denying their relationship continue until just before 1 a.m. Sept. 9 and resume with a message just before 7 a.m. reading, "Good morning...have a great day." Her number responds: "Good morning. Hope you have a great day too."

Later that day the tone changes again with a text from Basili's number about burning RSP money. The next message reads: "I can.t help you no more......sorry...."

Culleton's number responds: "I cant believe you could burn it. I guess you dont really want to help."

Basil Borutski, 60, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Nathalie Warmerdam, Anastasia Kuzyk and Carol Culleton. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

'He thinks you need protection'

Basil's number replies: "I was faithful to you since the day I met you to now....I never told you it was over... I told you I needed time....that's all..I told you the truth then and I told you the truth now.. I believed when you.d find out what happened to me .you would come see me...I waited a year ....then I had to know why you didn't.t.... I called you...text... I don;t.t blame you for seeing someone else....I understand...I really do listen!!!!"

Subsequent texts from Basil's phone, which refer to a "false friend" who "betrayed me" and who the writer "thought of as a daughter" echo evidence heard earlier in court about a letter sent to Culleton and Borutski's videotaped confession to police.

One of the texts refers to plants being pulled up, which also echoes earlier testimony. Several witnesses at the trial told court Culleton told them her handyman ripped up some flowers he had planted at her cottage in anger after she sat on a friend's knee in front of him.

The text reads: "I have been to councillors...to learn to deal with frustration....not anger... I was told to take it out on inanimate objects or go yell and scream in the woods or a field.... In our case I pulled out a few plants that I plan ted....the right thing to do...WHAT I WAS TOLD TO DO BY A PROFESSIONAL.....now you painted a picture to RON. That of fearing Me.....he thinks you need protection..he offered to come with you on the weekend.....your right this is all wrong!,!,, not what I done....what you are doing.!!!,"

Culleton's number responds: "Sorry you feel this way. I really am."

'A forest fire of bad things [...] maybe police'

Later that morning, a veiled threat is sent from Basil's number to Culleton's number: "If you do the negative thing and continue in denial.....blame me...neg. Things will happen... It [won't] be a snowball of good things but a forest fire of bad things...more gossip...more untruths...more lie.s to hide the lie.s......maybe police ..courts....nothing good ..for me for you [...] for anyone...."

Culleton's number responds: "Its ok. Relax. Dont worry about me."

The texts from Basil's number continue: "Karma sent you to me and me to you...we are meant to be together.!!! I don.tt think this...I know this...and you feel this.....it.s totally up to you now...are we going down the negative path path or the positive path.???? There are only 2 choice.s....right or wrong....positive or neg...truth or lie.s....denial. Regardless of your choice I'm OK......but obviously I prefer positive.."

Eventually the tone changes, and on Sept. 10, after messages from Basil's number about wanting their relationship to work out, a message from Culleton's phone responds: "Im just not ready."

Text exchanges continue for days. Messages from Basil's number congratulate Culleton on her coming retirement, count down to it, ask to chat, wish good morning, and stress he's not "a violant or vengfull person."

'My nerves are on edge'

The tone changes again on Sept. 19, the day after Culleton's final day of work and just three days before her death. Court earlier heard she had gone out to celebrate and spent the night with her boyfriend at her house.

Messages from Basil's number read: "Text when you can I.m worried..shit happens," and two short calls (41 seconds and just over a minute) are made to Culleton's number.

Then, more texts: "Hi ...please text me...worried," and "Carol I am really really worried about you...the soulmate connection or whatever is telling me so.ethings wrong... I feel like I shhould call the kemptville police and enquire...just text and say....all good...please buddy....my nerves are on edge."

Culleton's number responds: "Good morning All good Had lots of fun."

Basil's number sends more messages asking to chat, to treat her to a retirement meal, ask if she's mad, and, on the morning of Sept. 20, offer thoughts on negative and positive choices. That text ends with a signature: "Your budha buddy..positive karma buddy..spice buddy..herb buddy...your Basil rock solid..sturdy buddy...have a great day you deserve it."

'Please stop'

Culleton's number responds: "Thanks My friend and I are back together. Please dont bother me."

Basil's number replies: "Which friend?? What are you talking about .? Is that why I had such a bad gut feeling ? Did booze cloud your judgement.??? Did you go to a false friend again.???" and "Dont. run away...face the problem ..you need to talk to me...you owe me that much..please"

"Please stop," Culleton's number replies.

Basil's number then sends 15 unanswered messages — ending Sept. 21, 2015, the day before Culleton's killing — saying he's "devastated," that he loves her, that he's been hurt enough in his life, that he put "approx.480 hrs.of lovingcaring labour into fixing your place up so you.d be happy...none of it was appreciated," and asking if they could even be friends.

'Karma will pay you for your heartless ways'

The last texts were sent around 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

"You are a cruel vindictive self centred human being.you have no heart and no concionce...you hooked me real good I believed you and in you [...] you got me for about$10.000 in labour and another 2 or 3 thousand in cash I spent on you and your cottage...congratulations..I will never text or talk to you again...be happy...karma will pay you for your heartless ways...bye....wish I never met you.'

"I will endure the betrayal of yet another false friend....I all fill [...] everyone else in on the true you....karma will take over.."

Basil's number doesn't send any more texts until the following afternoon, after Culleton and the other two victims were killed, court earlier heard.

A series of messages are sent between Basil's phone and a contact on the phone listed as "Bunker."

Texts detail surrender to police, 'yes I did it'

Basil's number sends: "Helicopter is circling...I'm in [...] bush....yes I did it....they took my life away on me....I was innocent of every charge ever laid against .e," "The guilty have paid...justice finally...I.m tired," and "If they would of listened to me none of this would of happened."

"I was not guilty.the system destroyed me..I ha e nothing left." "Murder is killing something innocent..I didn.t." "I asked for gods help." "This is not my fault I tried to tell the truth. Nobody would listen."

Bunker's number repeatedly texts instructions to surrender police, and to walk out of the bush with hands up and without the gun.

The exchange ends at 2:22 p.m.

Borutski sat unmoving in the prisoner's box as the messages were read in court, with his head resting against the glass.

The trial resumes Monday.