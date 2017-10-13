A friend of one of the three women killed in and around Wilno, Ont., in September 2015 told the accused triple murderer's trial Friday that he was afraid for her and told her not to go to her cottage alone after a series of strange incidents involving her handyman.

Basil Borutski, 59, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam. Their bodies were found at three separate crime scenes on the morning of Sept. 22, 2015.

His trial before a judge and jury began last week but Borutski has refused to speak or participate so far, forcing the court to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Crown attorney Julie Scott called Jeff Shelp to testify via a Skype connection from Savannah, Georgia, where he's on business. The civilian member of the Department of National Defence said he befriended Carol at two pubs in the Manotick and Kemptville areas several years ago.

'Referred to him as Baz and then Basil'

Culleton was a "bubbly, effervescent" woman who naturally came to join his group of male friends. They "adopted her as one of the boys" and affectionately referred to her as Carl, Shelp testified.

In the spring of 2015, Culleton told Shelp she was struggling financially, was considering selling her cottage, and that she needed some work done on it. The passing of her husband and some outstanding debts had left her in a precarious financial position ahead of her retirement.

"She had mentioned that she had a person who offered to help do some things around the cottage to try to get it in shape. She only referred to him as Baz and then Basil. I never knew his full name," Shelp testified.

A number of months later, Culleton told Shelp that Basil reacted strongly to her sitting on someone's knee at her cottage one night.

Basil Borutski has not spoken in court during his trial so far, even though he's representing himself. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod/CBC)

'Basil got very upset and left'

"She told me that a number of individuals from the Wilno side of her social circle went back to her cottage. They were playing cards, and at one point in the evening Carol sat on the knee of another gentleman, and apparently Basil got very upset and left. It was very late in the evening, early morning, and he just got up and left," Shelp testified.

"I offered my opinion that it seemed to me that that demonstration or reaction by Basil was indicative of somebody who was thinking that they had a relationship, or that he was jealous, so I asked her, I said, 'Does he think there's a relationship? And you need to clarify that with him because it seems that he thinks that.'"

Culleton told him she'd talk to Basil and let him know they were just friends, Shelp told court.

She didn't say she was afraid of Basil then, Shelp testified, but that changed a couple months before Culleton's killing.

'Discovered Basil waiting for her in her driveway'

"Later on … she came home to her house after work and discovered Basil waiting for her in her driveway. This shook her terribly, she was very distraught. She had not at that time told him where she lived or anything, so that really shook her up," Shelp told court. "She told me she was frightened of that incident."

He said he suggested to Culleton "very strongly" that she should call the police, and that Culleton said she would talk to Basil again and try to clear it up.

Then, about two to three weeks before her killing, Culleton told Shelp she was getting "a lot" of texts and emails from Basil, and that she was trying to create some distance between them, Shelp told court.

She also told him she was planning to go up to her cottage and meet someone about selling it.

'I feared for her'

"I told her to not go alone, and in fact I told her many times before that that she should not go up to the cottage alone, that she should have somebody with her up there at all times," Shelp testified.

When Scott asked why, Shelp said, "Because I feared for her.… I said that many times, since that incident where he showed up at her house, that I did not feel it was wise for her to be alone up at that cottage."

He testified that he didn't know if Rocky, a man he believed Culleton was dating around that time, went with her to the cottage. As for any relationship with Basil, Shelp testified that "at no time" did he believe Basil and Culleton were in a romantic partnership.

"In fact, quite the opposite. When I quizzed her about it she was very emphatic that there was none.… Caro said to me, you know, she felt that there was good in everybody and that it was important for her to be his friend because he did feel alienated by the community and she felt it was important that she be his friend and stay his friend," Shelp told court.

Under cross examination by James Foord, the lawyer appointed to ensure a fair trial for Borutski, Shelp testified that he told police in an interview that Culleton said she had "talked it out" with Basil, and that he didn't mean to scare her.

He also testified that in response to his concerns, Culleton told him, "He will not hurt me, I am his only friend."