Near the end of his interview with police, after recounting details about the cold-blooded killings of three women, accused triple murderer Basil Borutski suggested to his interrogator that authorities, including police, bore some of the responsibility for what had happened.

"I didn't get here by myself. Yous f--kers drove me crazy," Borutski told OPP Det. Sgt. Caley O'Neill on Sept. 23, 2015.

The interview was conducted the day after the bodies of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam were found at three separate crime scenes in and around Wilno, Ont.

Borutski knew all three victims and had been convicted of offences against Warmerdam and Kuzyk in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

His trial before a judge and jury began last week in Ontario Superior Court in Ottawa. He is representing himself but has not participated so far, and the court has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

"I beg yous to do something," Borutski told O'Neill in the hours-long interview, the end of which was played in court Tuesday. "I went to the Pembroke police and I f--king told them about the wife beating me up, I told them the whole thing about her slapping me ... I told them about my lawyer, that asshole cop covered that all up, I don't know how."

'Why couldn't she have just said I'm sorry'

Asked whether he knew what he had done was wrong, Borutski answered, "Yeah."

Asked whether he would take it back, his answer was less clear.

"Of course I would. I don't know. Why? Doesn't make sense. Like when I asked Anastasia, 'Why did you lie?' Why couldn't she have just said I'm sorry, and I'm sure then I would have stopped. That would have been enough. … Or say it's because she lied, it would have stopped right there, but she still lied. And Carol lies, and I talked with her so much about being honest and the truth and positive, and then she still lied. ... I don't have a bad bone in my body."

Asked whether he was sorry, Borutski told O'Neill he was.

"Of course I feel sorry.... I was thinking, but not thinking. I think I was thinking a little better when I sat down at that picnic table and I started writing," Borutski said, referring to the moments before he was arrested.

He said he had some bottles of booze with him, and that he had "planned on drinking and blowing my head off.

"But then by that time I started thinking about it, 'Yeah, you can't do that, Basil, you're innocent. If you blow your head off you'll never go to heaven," he tells O'Neill.

O'Neill is the Crown's first witness in the trial, and most of his interview with Borutski was played in court Thursday and Friday last week.

'They were guilty. I was innocent'

Last week the jury heard Borutski describe all three killings to O'Neill in detail. He alleged he'd been wrongfully accused by Warmerdam and Kuzyk, who he claims lied in court and abused the system to secure convictions against him. He also said all three victims used him.

He also told O'Neill during the interview that he felt like God was on his side, that he felt he was in danger, that he could see everything happening as if he were watching through a camera or walking beside himself, and that the man he was watching was like a zombie.

"I killed them because they were not innocent. They were guilty. I was innocent. I had done nothing wrong in God's eyes," he said.

He said he doesn't trust police because they prosecuted him maliciously in the past, and he repeatedly asked O'Neill to reinvestigate the charges laid against him, as well as all his previous interactions with police, to understand what led him to this point.

During opening statements Wednesday, Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson alleged the killings were revenge, and that there is "overwhelming" evidence Borutski murdered all three women. He alleged Borutski "thought about it before he did it and then he executed his plan perfectly."

Borutski remains silent in court

Borutski's trial before Justice Robert Maranger is scheduled to run for 17 weeks.

Borutski has sat motionless and expressionless in the prisoner's box so far, sometimes squeezing his eyes shut, sometimes watching the screen as the interview was played, sometimes looking at relatives and friends of the victims, and other times staring at the ceiling or the floor.

Maranger has repeatedly told Borutski and the court that his silence is being interpreted as acquiescence to the proceedings.

An amicus curiae, or friend of the court, has been appointed to ensure Borutski gets a fair trial.