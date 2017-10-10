The trial of a man accused of murdering three women in 2015 west of Ottawa is today expected to hear more from the interview he gave to police the day after his arrest.

Basil Borutski is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam. The bodies of all three women were found at three separate crime scenes in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

He was arrested and charged that same afternoon and took part in an hours-long interview with an OPP officer at the Pembroke, Ont., detachment the following morning.

That officer, Det. Sgt. Caley O'Neill, is the Crown's first witness in the trial, and most of his interview with Borutski was played in court Thursday and Friday last week.

'They were guilty. I was innocent'

So far the jury has heard Borutski describe all three killings in detail. He alleges he'd been wrongfully accused by Warmerdam and Kuzyk, who he claims lied in court and abused the system to secure convictions against him. He also said all three victims used him.

Borutski was convicted of offences against Warmerdam and her son in 2012, and of offences against Anastasia Kuzyk in 2014, court has heard.

He also tells O'Neill during the interview that he felt like God was on his side and telling him where to go, that he felt he was in danger, that he could see everything happening as if he were watching through a camera or walking beside himself, and that the man he was watching was like a zombie.

"I killed them because they were not innocent. They were guilty. I was innocent. I had done nothing wrong in God's eyes," he says.

He also says he doesn't trust police because they prosecuted him maliciously in the past, and he repeatedly asks O'Neill to reinvestigate the charges laid against him, as well as all his previous interactions with police, to understand what led him to this point.

The rest of the interview is scheduled to be played in court when the trial resumes this morning.

During opening statements Wednesday, Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson alleged that the killings were revenge, and that there is "overwhelming" evidence that Borutski murdered all three women. He alleged Borutski "thought about it before he did it and then he executed his plan perfectly."

Borutski remains silent in court

Borutski's trial before Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger in Ottawa started earlier this week with jury selection and is scheduled to run for 17 weeks.

Borutski has not hired a lawyer and is therefore representing himself at the trial, but he has refused to enter a plea or speak at all, forcing the court to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

He has sat motionless and expressionless in the prisoner's box so far, sometimes squeezing his eyes shut, sometimes watching the screen as the interview was played, sometimes looking at relatives and friends of the victims, and other times staring at the ceiling or the floor.

Justice Maranger has repeatedly told Borutski and the court that his silence is being interpreted as acquiescence to the proceedings.