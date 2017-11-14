The high-profile trial of accused triple murderer Basil Borutski is expected to resume today in Ottawa after an eight-day break.

The bodies of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, were found at three separate locations in and around the community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, 60, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself at his trial before a judge and jury in Ontario Superior Court.

The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf after Borutski refused to enter one himself. He has not spoken in court so far.

Crown attorneys Jeffery Richardson and Julie Scott have presented evidence about all three crime scenes, as well as Borutski's confession to police and the accounts of witnesses to two of the killings.

It's unclear whether Borutski will mount a formal defence after the Crown closes its case.