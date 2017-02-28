The first-degree murder trial of a man charged in a killing spree that claimed the lives of three women in September 2015 will take place in Ottawa instead of Pembroke, a judge has ruled.

Basil Borutski is accused of killing Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Carol Culleton, 66 in Renfrew County on the morning of Sept. 22, 2015.

Ontario Provincial Police found their bodies at separate locations within a roughly 25-kilometre radius of Wilno, Ont.

Justice James McNamara made the decision to move the trial to Ottawa in a Pembroke courtroom earlier this month.

Borutski has not retained a lawyer. James Foord has been appointed as a "friend of the court" to ensure a fair trial, and Patrick McCann has been appointed to cross-examine witnesses who don't feel comfortable being questioned by Borutski, McCann said.

The trial, before a judge and jury, is scheduled to begin Sept. 18, 2017, and continue for several months.