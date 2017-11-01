A letter arrived on the desk of accused triple murderer Basil Borutski's probation officer just days after the killings of three women, and that letter was entered into evidence at his trial Wednesday.

The bodies of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, were found at three separate locations in and around the community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, 60, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself at his trial before a judge and jury in Ontario Superior Court in Ottawa. The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf after he refused to enter one himself. He has not spoken in court.

On Wednesday, parole and probation officer Caroline Royer testified she started supervising Borutski in late December 2013, after he had been on probation for nearly a year.

She continued supervising Borutski until he was arrested in connection to the killings.

On Sept. 25, 2015, just a few days after the killings and Borutski's arrest, a five-page letter in a brown envelope arrived on her desk at her Pembroke, Ont., office.

The letter and envelope were entered as exhibits in court Wednesday. Below are photos of them.

Names of persons the jury hasn't been told about have been redacted. (Kristy Nease/CBC)