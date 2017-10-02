The jury selection process begins this week for the trial of a man facing three charges of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of three women west of Ottawa.

The bodies of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk, 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam and 66-year-old Carol Culleton were found at separate crime scenes in and around Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Basil Borutski, then 57, was arrested that same afternoon in Ottawa. He was later charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to run into January.