An eastern Ontario man accused of killing three women in September 2015 will go to trial in October on three counts of first-degree murder.

Basil Borutski, 58, is charged in the slayings of Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Carol Culleton, 66, in separate incidents at separate locations in Renfrew County on the morning of Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski was originally scheduled to face a judge and jury in Ottawa beginning Sept. 18, 2017, but the date has been pushed back to Oct. 2, 2017.

The reason behind the change is subject to a routine publication ban on pre-trial motions.

Trial set to run 16 weeks

The trial before Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger is scheduled to run 16 weeks, ending in January 2018.

A jury is expected to be selected the week of Oct. 2.

Jeffrey Richardson and Julie Scott are representing the Crown.

Borutski has not entered a plea and has not retained a lawyer. Defence lawyer James Foord has been appointed as a "friend of the court" to ensure a fair trial for Borutski, and Patrick McCann has been appointed to cross-examine some witnesses.