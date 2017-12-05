Triple murderer Basil Borutski's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont., seat of the eastern Ontario county where he brutally killed three women in September 2015.

Borutski was convicted Nov. 24 of two counts of first-degree murder for shooting Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder for strangling Carol Culleton.

He is automatically sentenced to life in prison; now he'll find out how long he'll have to wait to apply for parole.

Borutski will be ineligible to apply for parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of Kuzyk. For for the first-degree murder of Warmerdam, the judge will decide whether Borutski will face another 25 years of parole ineligibility either concurrently or consecutively.

For the second-degree murder of Culleton, Borutski could face another 10 to 25 years of parole ineligibility — again, either concurrently or consecutively.

Basil Borutski stands in a room at the Pembroke OPP detachment after his arrest on Sept. 22, 2015. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Victim impact statements

Depending on what the judge decides, Borutski might have to wait anywhere from 25 to 75 years to apply for parole. That means he will remain in prison until he's at least 85 years old.

The sentencing hearing will also give the families of the victims a chance to be heard through victim impact statements, and the Crown is hoping to present a community impact statement as well.

After the guilty verdicts were announced in court Nov. 24, Justice Robert Maranger said the three murders left an "indelible mark" on Renfrew County.

Borutski will likely also have a chance to address court for the final time, but whether he will or not is unclear. He was silent for most of the proceedings against him, despite the fact that he was representing himself.