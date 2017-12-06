Basil Borutski, sentenced to life in prison for murdering three of his former partners in a shocking one-day spree of violence in Renfrew County more than two years ago, will die behind bars.

Borutski, 60, was sentenced in a packed Pembroke, Ont., courtroom Wednesday to 70 years without chance of parole.

"From time to time, a crime is so deplorable, so devoid of mercy, so cold-blooded, that denunciation, retribution, and giving a sense of justice to the many victims and the community at large becomes the paramount and virtually singular consideration," Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger said Wednesday. "This is one such case."

Just outside, flags flew at half-mast in honour of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

On the morning of Sept. 22, 2015, Borutski strangled 66-year-old Carol Culleton to death with a television cable at her cottage near Combermere, Ont. She had retired from her work as a federal pay analyst just days earlier and had asked Borutski to stop bothering her.

After strangling her, Borutski stole Culleton's car and drove to 36-year-old real-estate agent and equestrian Anastasia Kuzyk's house in Wilno, Ont., where he shot her with a 12-gauge shotgun as her sister ran for her life.

From there Borutski drove to the farmhouse near Eganville, Ont., he once shared with his final victim, 48-year-old palliative care nurse Nathalie Warmerdam, and shot her as her son fled.

During sentencing submissions Tuesday Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson called on the judge to denounce Borutski's horrible crimes in the strongest possible language, and Maranger appears to have heeded those words.

The vicious, cold-blooded murder of three innocent women was "one of the saddest, darkest days" in Renfrew County history, Maranger said, calling Borutski a "violent, vindictive, calculating abuser of women" who "seems incapable of taking responsibility for his many wrongs."

Crown sought 70 years, amicus lighter sentence

Richardson had sought consecutive periods of parole ineligibility totalling 70 years — just five years short of the maximum — meaning Borutski would have been about 128 years old before he could have applied.

"Even as he becomes an old man, society needs to be separated from Basil Borutski," Richardson told court. "[He] holds a grudge. Anyone that wrongs him is a potential victim of violence at his hands. This is a threat that ... will never diminish until he himself dies."

Amicus curiae James Foord, a lawyer appointed by the court to ensure Borutski gets a fair trial, agreed with the Crown about consecutive periods of parole ineligibility, but argued it shouldn't be unduly long or harsh, and that 40 years was on the "outer limits" of an appropriate length of time.

By then Borutski would have been about 97 years old.

The average life expectancy of a man in Canada is about 80.​

Basil Borutski stands in a room at the Pembroke OPP detachment after his arrest on Sept. 22, 2015. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

'We still live in fear'

Borutski was convicted by a jury Nov. 24 of two counts of first-degree murder for shooting Kuzyk and Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder for strangling Culleton.

He will spend his life in prison.

About 50 people, including some family members and friends of the victims, filed silently into the courtroom Tuesday and Wednesday to hear sentencing submissions, including victim impact statements.

Kristy Schultz, who has been dating Warmerdam's son Adrian Warmerdam for years, wrote that "everything went silent" between them after the murder.

"Adrian and I still live our lives in fear. No matter where we go we're always on edge. It's now been over two years and we still live in fear," Schultz wrote, adding she struggles to keep up with the demands of studying criminology and working two jobs.

Nathalie Warmerdam's father, Frank John Hopkins, wrote a statement thanking God that his family "has come through relatively well," but also begging the court to "keep this man away from my family and society for the rest of his living days."

"These are deep wounds, wounds that cut to the bone, wounds, some of which, will never heal … wounds for which no sentence will be a balm," Crown attorney Richardson said.