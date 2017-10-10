Warning: The following article contains videos with coarse language and details that some viewers may find disturbing.

Basil Borutski told an OPP investigator during a five-hour interview, about years of what he saw as his unfair treatment at the hands of law enforcement officials, before revealing details of how he killed three women on September 22, 2015.

Video of the interview played at his murder trial was released to the public on Tuesday, after a judge and jury watched it over three days in the last week.

Borutski is representing himself but has not participated so far. The court has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The interview with Borutski, conducted by Ontario Provincial Police Det. Sgt. Caley O'Neill, was recorded the day after the killings of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48. The bodies of the three women were found at three separate locations in and around Wilno, Ont.

'I don't trust you one bit'

It begins, at 9:49 a.m., with O'Neill introducing himself, letting Borutski know about his rights, and asking him why he believes he is there.

Borutski begins the interview saying very little, providing short answers, and questioning O'Neill's role as part of a justice system he views as corrupt.

Borutski interview: 'I don't trust you one bit'0:48

'Killing is not murder'

Borutski recounts to O'Neill what he described as a history of being treated poorly by police and the justice system, and he accused Warmerdam and Kuzyk of lying in court and abusing the system to secure convictions against him. He also said all three victims used him.

O'Neill asks Borutski about a distinction he makes earlier on: that murder and killing were not the same thing.

Borutski interview: Killing, not murder0:59

'They were not innocent'

Borutski begins to open up about the day the three women were killed, and describes himself as being in a zombie-like state, outside his body. He also mentions talking to God, and that God was providing him guidance.

O'Neill returns to the theme of Borutski's distinction between killing and murder, and asks him whether he killed or murdered the three women.

The line of questioning, a little more than two-and-a-half hours into the interview, marks the point when Borutski beginning to provide more detail about the events of the previous day.

Borutski interview: 'They were not innocent'1:57

'This is not you Basil'

Borutski then went into greater detail about the day's events, describing how it began at Culleton's cottage.

Borutski interview: 'This is not you Basil'1:25

'Just … lies'

Next, Borutski said he went to Anastasia Kuzyk's home and said, as with Culleton, she walked outside when he arrived.

Borutski interview: 'Lies'1:02

Borutski also described killing Warmerdam in a matter-of fact-way.

"I just drove in, walked in the door, she was sitting there, she went around the corner, I followed her — boom. That was it," he said.

Finally, Borutski ends the interview with another attack on police and the justice system, blaming them for their role in the day's events.

"You f---kers drove me crazy," he said.

The interview ended at 2:40 p.m., close to five hours after it began.