Federal civil servants are helping drive a stronger-than-usual Christmas shopping season in Ottawa, according to one analyst — all because they're not worried about getting pink slips.

Ottawa-based retail analyst Barry Nabatian shared his thoughts with CBC News on Wednesday about how the holiday shopping season is shaping up.

Nabatian said that it's been a fairly strong season for local retailers, in part because of the stability government workers are feeling under the current Liberal government.

'They're opening their wallets'

"Public servants feel more comfortable," said Nabatian. "They're not in fear of losing their jobs. So they're opening their wallets. They're spending money."

Civil servants had a turbulent, uncertain relationship with former prime minister Stephen Harper under the previous Conservative government, which had a plan to reduce the federal workforce by thousands of employees.

But Justin Trudeau's majority government has given them the confidence to spend — and not just at Christmas, said Nabatian, but all year around.

"We see that in housing, in retail, in cars. Car sales have been phenomenal this year," Nabatian said.

Retail analyst Barry Nabatian on why it's been a good Christmas in Ottawa0:44

Other trends

Some other trends Nabatian says he's noticed locally: