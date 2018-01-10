Cold to blame for Barrhaven's mysterious cracking windows?
Homeowners suspect frigid temperatures, but building experts unconvinced
A growing number of Barrhaven residents are complaining the windows in their newly built homes are cracking, and some are blaming the cold snap that recently enveloped Ottawa.
Mihkel Fortey said he doesn't know how the mysterious crack in the second-floor window of his new home on Remora Way formed.
- What you need to know to stay safe and warm
- Water pipes bursting as temperature rises, firefighters say
"It starts from a random spot on the side and doesn't finish anywhere, so it's still in the process of cracking," said Fortey, pointing to a long, vertical fissure in the Jeld-Wen window.
Fortey and his family moved into the Mattamy Homes-built bungalow last February. He first noticed the crack on Dec.29 when he drew back the curtains to let in light.
Homeowners blame cold
On the Facebook thread, homeowner Yasmein Ghadban reported a crack in window of the Mattamy home she moved into in June, 2015.
"Ours cracked after 2 years or so," replied Katarina Zoric. "We called Mattamy warranty people and they sent their contractors to fix it!"
Another resident on Remora Way told CBC News that Mattamy had repaired a cracked window in his home. The homeowner said he had signed a non-disclosure agreement about the repair, and asked not to be identified.
Experts unsure of cause
But while several residents are pointing to the arctic conditions in Ottawa over the past two weeks, building experts are doubtful temperature alone is behind the cracking windows.
If a window is installed normally, there's no way it's going to crack.- Neil Card, building inspector
Neil Card, a Barrhaven-based building inspector with two decades of experience, said breaking window panes are typically caused by shifting foundations, which come with obvious cracks and other signs of degradation.
Card, who has lived in Fort McMurray and Winnipeg, said even in those frigid cities he never saw window panes break simply because of the cold.
"If a window is installed normally, there's no way it's going to crack," Card said.
Barrhaven 'a hotspot'
Steven Poll of Manotick Windows & Doors said his company has developed a specialty repairing windows with failed seals in Ottawa's southern suburbs.
"The Barrhaven area seems to be a hotspot for it," Poll said.
He said window seals in the area commonly fail within eight to 10 years of installation, less than half the typical lifespan.
Poll blames mass-produced "builder-grade" windows that are typically protected by a five-year warranty.
Mattamy looking into issue
Kevin O'Shea, division president for Mattamy Homes in Ottawa, said the company is looking into the problem.
O'Shea didn't know how many homes had been affected, and wasn't willing to speculate on what's causing the cracks until he's heard back from technicians examining the windows.
"We're looking into that with [window manufacturer] Jeld-Wen," he said.
Mihkel Fortey has inspected his home for other signs of damage, and hasn't found anything obvious that might explain the mysterious crack in his window.
Fortey said he plans to contact Mattamy Homes this week to get his window replaced.